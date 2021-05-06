Public libraries in Madison to reopen May 24

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public libraries in Madison will reopen beginning May 24.

The Madison Public Library Board approved a reopening plan during its meeting Thursday night.

Library locations will have expanded services like in-person library browsing, self-pickup holds and checkout and access to basic desk services.

There will still be COVID-19 precautions: visitors will have to wear masks (age 5 and above), keep six feet of distance between themselves and others and capacity will be monitored to meet current public health guidelines.

“Libraries are an important part of our community, providing free and equitable access to resources and experiences. Our staff have worked hard to uphold that mission during the pandemic, and we are looking forward to safely expanding our in-person service offerings,” said Greg Mickells, Library Director in a news release. “We have missed our customers and know they have missed in-person library services. We are committed to sustaining an environment that is safe for our staff and customers as we expand services over the rest of the year and beyond.”

All libraries except the Monroe Street location will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. The Monroe Street location will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.