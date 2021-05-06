Rain ends this morning with cool conditions remaining

MADISON (WKOW) - Another round of beneficial showers moving through ahead of a drier and cooler than average forecast.



SET UP

A clipper system is passing through the Midwest bringing rain to the region. On the backside of this departing low, temperatures will trend cooler through the holiday weekend.

TODAY

After a few showers exit south and southeast this morning, we'll be partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the mid 50s.



Rain totals will likely range from a tenth to a half inch.

TONIGHT

A sprinkle or isolated shower is possible with partly cloudy skies and a low near 40°.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and a bit of a breeze from the northwest. Temperatures will get to the low to mid 50s.



Overnight lows will plunge to near freezing, so cover up or bring in any sensitive plants!

SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with highs a little milder in the upper 50s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with below average temperatures on Mother's Day. Highs will get to the mid 50s.



MONDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and milder in the low 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the mid 60s.



A chance for rain by Wednesday night.