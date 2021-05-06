Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against

NEW YORK (AP) — Every Republican in Congress voted against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. But ever since, Republicans from New York and Indiana to Texas and Washington state have promoted elements of legislation that would not exist if they had their way. The Republicans have been particularly bullish on promoting the rescue plan’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which devoted $28.6 billion to the struggling industry. Applications for the program opened this week. Democrats are promising to make the pandemic relief vote — and the apparent Republican hypocrisy — a central element in next year’s midterm elections.