Road rage leads to shots fired on beltline, driver’s father says victim in hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police said Thursday a road rage incident led to shots fired at a vehicle. This all happened at around 12:31 p.m. on the Beltline near Whitney Way.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle hit by bullets suffered minor injuries.

27 News reporter Andrew Merica spoke with the the father of the driver of the vehicle that was hit. He said his son was driving on the Beltline and somebody started driving out of nowhere, so his son pulled off the Beltline and into the Speedway gas station on Verona Road.

He said his son is okay but a passenger was injured and taken to the hospital. He wasn't sure if he was shot or if he suffered another injury.