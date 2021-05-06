Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have given regulatory approval to a single-dose version of the country’s Sputnik V vaccine. The health minister said the move could accelerate the process of achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus. Named Sputnik Light, the new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V and has yet to complete the advanced testing needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness. Official records show that Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing. The chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolls the shots said Sputnik V will remain “the main source of vaccination in Russia,” while Sputnik Light will be exported.