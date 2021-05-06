Sen. Baldwin visits small businesses touting latest federal COVID-19 relief

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was in Madison Thursday, talking to workers at small businesses about the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.

Part of that legislation includes the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is now available and provides nearly $29 billion dollars in direct relief.

The American Rescue Plan also revised guidance for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but the SBA stopped accepting most new applications this week since funds ran out a month early.

27 News caught up with Baldwin when she was at Wonderstate Coffee. She also visited Salvatore's Tomato Pies.