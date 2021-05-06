Sheriff Mahoney reflects on decades-long career ahead of retirement

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 15 years as Dane County sheriff and 41 years in law enforcement, Dave Mahoney will say goodbye to the badge this weekend.

He announced in January he would be retiring in May. It will be official Saturday, May 8.

Mahoney reflected on his career, the culture of law enforcement and use of force with 27 News. He said he still believes the majority of officers are dedicated to values.

"Nobody calls 911 to say everything is good in my family; everything's good in my life," said Mahoney. "[Or] I beat by habit, drugs or alcohol, or I'm addressing mental illness. We only get calls when families are in crisis. That's what I believe, defines the culture of law enforcement."

Mahoney will start a new position as the director of strategy and support for protective services at American Family Insurance.

Governor Tony Evers appointed Kalvin Barrett to take over the role.