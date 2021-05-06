SRX format to reward driver skills, smarts on short tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Superstar Racing Experience this summer is designed for drivers to shine on short tracks across the country. They’ll be using old-school tools — steering wheel, gas pedal and brake pedal as well as their savvy. The six SRX races will each have two 15-minute heats, followed by 100-lap features. The series launches this summer at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut on June 12. The race at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin will be 150 laps because the track is shorter. Driver and SRX co-founder Tony Stewart says the format is designed to make drivers fast and smart.