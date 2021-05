MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After a year of uncertainty, music lovers are looking forward to the return of Summerfest.

Thursday morning, the Milwaukee music festival revealed its 2021 lineup.

This year's headliners include Luke Bryan, Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow and the Dave Matthews Band.

To see the full list and other musical acts, click here.

This year, the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.