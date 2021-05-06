Sun Prairie police find two people dead inside home, woman shot to death inside home, man shot himself

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie police department launched an investigation Thursday into two gunshot deaths, with evidence pointing to one being self-inflicted.

According to a news release from Lt. Ryan Cox, officers responded to a request for a welfare check at the intersection of S. Legacy Way and Blue Aster Boulevard Wednesday evening. They found a 35-year old man and 37-year old woman dead at the scene.

The man's gunshot wounds appear to be self-inflicted, according to Lt. Cox.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information on the deaths is asked to contact the SPPD non-emergency line at (608) 837-7336.