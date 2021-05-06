UW System to restart summer youth programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials say they plan to restart summer youth programs this year. The system canceled its youth programs and camps last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country. System officials said Thursday that they feel they can resume the programs and camps this year thanks to renewed demand and better knowledge of how to contain the disease. The system plans to require pre-arrival testing, symptom screening, masks, social distancing and train instructors on safety protocols. System President Tommy Thompson in February called for all institutions to offer 75% of classes in-person for the 2021-22 academic year.