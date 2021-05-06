Wisconsin health departments prepare to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 by next week, and local health departments are preparing for an influx of appointments.

County and city health departments will have to wait to administer the vaccine kids ages to 12 to 15 until the emergency authorization is approved by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Once that happens, Public Health Madison & Dane County says the Alliant Energy Center will be busy.

"25,000 to 30,000 more people in our county will become eligible for vaccination," said PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich. "It will help us get closer to herd immunity."

Heinrich encourages people to schedule an appointment for the vaccine once emergency authorization is approve for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Rock County health officials say the emergency use authorization could not be coming at a more important time.

"Those age 15 and under have been an increasing portion of local and national COVID-19 infections. People who cannot be vaccinated can be protected if those around them are vaccinated," said Rock County Public Health Department Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar.

People who are younger than 18 years old either need a guardian with them to provide consent or will need to have a guardian ready to answer their phone and provide verbal consent.