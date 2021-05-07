Biden administration allocates $21.6B in rental assistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is allocating $21.6 billion to provide emergency rental assistance to help prevent evictions of people who lost jobs during the pandemic. The administration on Friday also announced changes in the rental assistance program aimed at addressing criticism that the emergency support has not reached many renters who need the help. The additional aid is included in the $1.9 trillion relief package President Joe Biden pushed through Congress in March. Administration officials said the additional support was urgently needed because nearly 7 million Americans reported being behind in their rent payments in late April. More than 40% of those renters worry that they could be evicted over the next two months.