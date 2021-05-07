Art Fair on the Square tentatively set for last weekend in September

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) announced Friday it has tentatively rescheduled Art Fair on the Square for September 25-26.

The art event is typically held on the second full weekend in July but MMoCA decided to delay the event this year due to COVID-19,

The hope is by September, Public Health Madison & Dane County will decide it's safe to move forward with the event on the capitol square.

Art Fair on the Square is MMoCA’s largest annual fundraiser and generates nearly $25 million for the local economy. It draws up to 200,000 visitors and some 500 artists to Madison’s Capitol Square each summer. More than 400 MMoCA volunteers support the event, which is one of the Midwest’s most popular and highly regarded outdoor celebrations of the arts.

Last year, the event was held virtually.