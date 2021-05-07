Bill would make AAPI experiences part of curriculum in Wisconsin schools

(WKOW) -- The experiences of Hmong Americans and Asian Pacific Islanders could be part of the curriculum in Wisconsin schools under a new bill.

The legislation would require public schools to teach about their history and contributions.

Members of the Hmong community tell WAOW the proposal is a long-term investment in encouraging diversity.

"It's also the future generations of the community here, so you're educating our students, our future leaders, educating future business owners, employers, etc. To be aware of the struggles of the AAPI community and in this case here also the Hmong American community," said Yee Len Xiong, Executive Director of the Hmong American Center in Wausau.

According to the US Census, Wisconsin has the 3rd largest population of Hmong Americans.