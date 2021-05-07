Skip to Content

Borgata drops trade secrets lawsuit against Ocean Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s top casino has dropped its lawsuit against a rival it accused of poaching key executives and attempting to steal valuable trade secrets. MGM Resorts International says it has dropped its litigation against Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort following a settlement agreed to by both parties. In a lawsuit filed last August, the Borgata, which is owned by MGM Resorts, accused its rival Ocean of poaching a half-dozen of its top marketing executives in an attempt to “cripple” it by using secret details about its best and most profitable customers. Ocean maintained it did nothing wrong.

