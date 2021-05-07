Burkina Faso’s army chaplains tested by extremist conflict

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Salomon Tibiri, a pastor and military chaplain in Burkina Faso, has been offering soldiers spiritual succor for more than 15 years. But he’s never fielded as many calls from anxious soldiers as in recent years, when the army found itself under attack by Islamic extremist fighters. The unprecedented violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State has thrown an ill-equipped and undertrained army into disarray — and overwhelmed the clerics tasked with supporting them. Just seven chaplains are charged with ministering to some 11,000 soldiers. They say they’re stretched thin and what assistance they are able to provide through phone calls and prayer services is insufficient.