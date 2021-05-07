Chinese in Iraq blocked from flying home after virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese embassy in Iraq says employees of two state-owned companies working there are blocked from returning to China for two months after 14 coworkers flew home with the coronavirus. China has repeatedly suspended the rights of foreign airlines to fly certain routes after infections were found among their passengers. But the decision to target Chinese citizens working for state-owned companies is unusual. The embassy says the government imposed a two-month suspension on issuing health codes to employees of the two companies in Iraq. That blocks them from boarding flights to China.