Colombia expels Cuban; Havana says move ‘groundless’

HAVANA (AP) — Colombia’s government has expelled the No. 2 Cuban diplomat in the country for what it calls “activities incompatible” with his position. Cuba on Friday responded by accusing Colombia of trying to divert attention from a wave of protests. Cuban officials issued an official letter demanding more explanation and calling the removal of Omar Rafael García Lazo “an unfriendly act.” Colombian officials did not publicly detail reasons for the removal, but assured it puts a priority on relations with Cuba.