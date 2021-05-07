Cooler trend with frost possible by late tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Below average temperatures may lead to areas of frost by early Saturday morning.



SET UP

A cold front brought a couple, spotty showers overnight and will also usher in cooler air from Canada.

By later this weekend, a weather system passing far to our south may clip stateline communities with rain.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and a bit breezy with highs in the mid 50s.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly with lows near freezing and frost possible by late tonight.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.



Showers are possible at night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers possible south and highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny in the low 60s.



Isolated rain is possible at night.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and milder temperatures in the mid 60s.