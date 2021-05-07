Crash shuts down I-39 SB near US 151 in Madison

Crash shuts down I-39 SB near US 151 in MadisonUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of I-39 are shut down near the US 151 exit in Madison because of a crash, according to WisDOT.
Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News that the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. The closure is expected to last at least two hours, according to WisDOT.
Additional details were not shared by State Patrol dispatch.
