Feeding Hope Food Drive continues

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Feeding Hope Food Drive runs through the end of the month. WKOW is partnering with Community Action Coalition and Salvation Army as well as participating grocery stores to collect food to help fight food insecurity.

Participating stores are in Dane, Rock and a number of other counties in our area.

So when you are at a participating store, you can buy and donate a non-perishable food item or you can bring one in from home.

"All of the foods that you donate to us, we give away for absolutely free and we also do delivery service ordering all of that for free as well. So we're very unusual, but it means a lot to donate to CAC as a food bank locally," said Community Action Coalition's executive director Amber Duddy.

The food drive runs through May 31.

