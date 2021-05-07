Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 9:08PM CDT until May 8 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Freeze Warning issued May 7 at 9:08PM CDT until May 8 at 7:00AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Marquette, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Sheboygan
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.