French arrest 3 reported neo-Nazis suspected of attack plot

10:51 am National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Two men and a woman, alleged neo-Nazis, were arrested this week in eastern France after investigators uncovered a plan an attack on at least one Masonic lodges, the French media reported Friday. The three were handed over to France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor for possible charges. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to several queries from the Associated Press. BFMTV reported that a Masonic lodge in the eastern Moselle region was targeted, although it appeared any attack had not gone beyond the preparatory stage.

Associated Press

