Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

1:48 pm Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Lafayette

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Lafayette County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

