Frost possible Saturday night, bundle up

MADISON (WKOW) - A frost advisory and freezing warning will go into effect starting at midnight Saturday.

For those who have done some gardening outside or moved potted plants outside, you may want to move them inside if possible. Here are some other tips to keep your plants protected during cold snaps.

The rest of Saturday looks perfect to celebrate your mother, since Mother's Day is looking less than perfect.

A low pressure system will be skating through parts of the Ohio River Valley but southern Wisconsin may feel/see its impacts; cloud cover along with the threat for rain showers may impact parts of the 27 News coverage area. The best area to see the cloud cover along with the showers will be the farther south you live.

By the middle of next week, temperatures during the day climb back into the 60s but they'll still be below normal for this time of year.