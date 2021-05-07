Georgia judge sets October trial in slaying of Ahmaud Arbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge in Georgia has scheduled an October trial for three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a notice Friday stating jury selection will begin Oct. 18. A white father and son and their neighbor are charged with murder after the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running in their neighborhood. The killing outside the port city of Brunswick sparked a national outcry. Arbery was not armed. Attorneys for the accused men insist they committed no crimes, saying they suspected Arbery was a burglar and that he was shot as he tried to grab Travis McMichael’s gun.