Skip to Content

IHOP creates “Milkshake Monday” after viral moment between employee, Adam Sandler

New
12:12 pm Top Stories
MGN_1280x720_50908P00-VKATV
Courtesy: MGN Online

LONG ISLAND (WKOW) -- IHOP is rolling out a promotion at Long Island, New York locations after a viral moment at a restaurant involving comedian Adam Sandler last month.

A hostess shared a TikTok video of herself telling the comedian it would be a long wait to be served. She said she didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask.

Sandler later posted on Twitter that he didn't leave because of the wait, rather because the hostess told him the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to milkshakes.

The business has now turned the comment in jest into a promotion for Long Island locations. Next Monday, customers can get all the milkshakes they want for six dollars and 49 cents.

Matthew Cash

Senior Executive Producer

More Stories

Skip to content