IHOP creates “Milkshake Monday” after viral moment between employee, Adam Sandler

IHOP creates “Milkshake Monday” after viral moment between employee, Adam SandlerNew
LONG ISLAND (WKOW) -- IHOP is rolling out a promotion at Long Island, New York locations after a viral moment at a restaurant involving comedian Adam Sandler last month.
A hostess shared a TikTok video of herself telling the comedian it would be a long wait to be served. She said she didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask.
Sandler later posted on Twitter that he didn't leave because of the wait, rather because the hostess told him the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to milkshakes.
The business has now turned the comment in jest into a promotion for Long Island locations. Next Monday, customers can get all the milkshakes they want for six dollars and 49 cents.