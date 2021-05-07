IHOP creates “Milkshake Monday” after viral moment between employee, Adam Sandler

LONG ISLAND (WKOW) -- IHOP is rolling out a promotion at Long Island, New York locations after a viral moment at a restaurant involving comedian Adam Sandler last month.

A hostess shared a TikTok video of herself telling the comedian it would be a long wait to be served. She said she didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask.

Sandler later posted on Twitter that he didn't leave because of the wait, rather because the hostess told him the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to milkshakes.

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

The business has now turned the comment in jest into a promotion for Long Island locations. Next Monday, customers can get all the milkshakes they want for six dollars and 49 cents.