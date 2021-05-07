Law enforcement officers honor the fallen during 31st annual memorial ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officers and community members gathered at the State Capitol Friday to honor the lives of officers and deputies who have died in the line of duty.

The annual ceremony is held in correlation with National Police Week activities.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 “National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day” and National Police Week as the calendar week which encompasses May 15. National Police Week 2019 is May 12 until May 18.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and other state leaders attended the ceremony.

Last year's memorial was canceled due to COVID-19.