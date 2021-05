MADISON (WKOW) -- Senior outside hitter Grace Loberg has announced she is returning to Wisconsin to use her extra season of eligibility.

STOP SCROLLING!@gv11loberg HAS SOMETHING TO SAY.



Give her anotha one😏



(She's taking the bonus year...if you can't understand any of this) pic.twitter.com/U8YczMH8w0 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) May 7, 2021

Loberg was a First-Team All-Big Ten selection this past season. She started 15 matches during the abbreviated season. She recorded double-digit kills in six matches and two matches with double-digit digs