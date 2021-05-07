Madison sports venues to have vaccinated seating sections for summer season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The seats at Breese Stevens Field have sat mostly empty for more than a year without any crowds for Forward Madison soccer games.

But things will finally start to get back to normal in about a week.

"It's going to be nice to get a soccer game back here on May 15th and so much of what makes this experience great is people getting together, singing, playing, chanting, playing drums," said Conor Caloia, Forward Madison's chief operating officer.

He says thanks to the new public health guidelines allowing fully-vaccinated people to essentially go back to normal outdoors, they're going to have a section where fans will be able to do just that: enjoy a game without masks or social distancing.

"It'll just be a portion of the stadium or a few portions of the stadium contiguous sections where, if you're vaccinated, you'll be able to enter and sit next to others," Caloia said.

At Breese Stevens Field, they do not yet know exactly which seats will make up the vaccinated section. The soccer club says 75 percent of the seats in the stadium will be socially-distanced, non-vaccinated seats.

At the Duck Pond for the Madison Mallards, it's going the much the same strategy.

"We'll be getting a little bit closer to a higher capacity number by turning the section that would have been 28 percent capacity to 100 percent capacity," Vern Stenman, with the Mallards, said.

At both fields, you'll have to provide your vaccination card and an ID in order to get into the vaccinated sections

You'll still have to wear masks and socially distance when walking around outside of the section.

And the areas at both stadiums may grow to include more vaccinated seating, but for now the teams want to provide plenty of space for people who are not vaccinated.