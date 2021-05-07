Maldives leader: Blast that hurt Nasheed attacked democracy

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives president says an explosion that wounded former leader Mohamed Nasheed was an attack on the country’s democracy. Nasheed was injured in the blast Thursday night outside his home and was being treated in a hospital. The nation’s home minister says Nasheed’s injuries were not life-threatening. He is the current Parliament speaker and was the Maldives’ first democratically elected president, serving from 2008 to 2012. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih says Australian Federal Police investigators will arrive in the Maldives on Saturday to assist the investigation. Neither Solih nor police have given further details on the attack and no one has claimed responsibility. Rare violence in the past has been blamed on a rise in religious extremism in the Sunni Muslim nation.