Mallards to create vaccinated sections for fans

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Madison Mallards prepare to return for the 2021 season, multiple areas at the Duck Pond will be set aside for fully vaccinated fans.

According to a news release from team president Vern Stenman, one section in the grandstand and one general admission section in the Great Dane Duck Blind will be reserved for fully vaccinated patrons.

"Vaccinated sections will offer seating that is not socially distanced and the sections will have a minimum of 6’ of distance from the socially distanced sections of the stadium. Proof of full vaccination (two weeks post second shot or single J&J shot) and a photo ID will be required upon entry, children will not be allowed in vaccinated sections," Stenman said in the release.

Masks will not be required for fans in their assigned seats, but they will be required in any common area or when moving around the stadium.

Tickets go up for purchase May 15.