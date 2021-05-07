Man faces attempted homicide charges after police incident on Stoughton Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man arrested during a police incident on Stoughton Road may now face charges for attempted first-degree homicide, pertaining to an earlier domestic violence incident.

According to an MPD incident report, Trendell Johnson, 33, initially fled from police after choking another person and holding a knife to their face. When a spike strip stopped his car, police say Johnson climbed out and walked away, pointing a gun inside his mouth.

Officers report he tried to pull the trigger; after taking him into custody they determined the gun was loaded but Johnson was unable to disengage the safety.

After a K9 unit and stun gun subdued Johnson, he allegedly told officers "I wish you would've just mixed up your taser for your gun."

Johnson is currently booked into the Dane County Jail, pending charges for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, strangulation, intimidation of a victim, knowingly fleeing an officer, illegal possession of a firearm and kicking a police animal.