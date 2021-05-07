Mayors call on state to restore funding for cities and villages

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mayors of liberal Madison and conservative Brookfield issued a joint statement Friday calling on the legislature to stop the trend of cutting the money it shares with local governments.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto noted shared revenue - the money the state shares with cities and villages - has dropped by $94 million since 2003.

As a result, the mayors noted how Madison has gone from about $9 million in received shared revenue in 2003 to about $6 million in 2021; Brookfield has gone from about $1 million to less than $600,000 in that span.

"Unless these policies are changed, municipalities in Wisconsin will be unable to provide the same level and quality of local services that they have," the mayors said in the statement.

The mayors said that 12 percent decrease over the span of nearly two decades has slowly put the squeeze on local governments - which the state simultaneously handcuffs from seeking other options for bringing in money.

Mike Hallquist, a Brookfield alderman, said the calls from the city leaders were needed because "the current model is not sustainable."

Mayor Ponto and @MayorOfMadison are absolutely correct here. The current model is not sustainable. #Brookfield https://t.co/D67PhnhQei — Mike Hallquist (@mnhallquist) May 7, 2021

GOP lawmakers have continued to oppose the idea of allowing residents of cities and villages to vote via referendum on whether to issue their own municipal sales taxes.

Those actions have left Milwaukee on an island as other similar-sized cities across the country are able to bring in money through their own sales tax.

"One obvious choice [to provide relief] is to give communities the option of going to the voters with a referendum seeking permission to impose a local sales tax," the mayors' statement read. "While some communities like Brookfield would likely not pursue this option, other communities would."

So far, GOP leaders in the legislature have been cold to the idea of allowing cities to hold referenda on a local sales tax. Counties are able to issue up to a 0.5% sales tax.

Governor Tony Evers included in his budget a proposal to give cities the ability to hold votes on having a sales tax; Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee voted Thursday to remove that proposal, along with more than 380 others, from the budget as the begin the process or rewriting the next two-year spending plan.