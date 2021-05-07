Milwaukee teachers say district not doing enough COVID-19 testing

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The union representing teachers in Milwaukee says not enough testing is being done to get an accurate picture of COVID-19 cases in the school district.

As part of the reopening plan, Milwaukee Public Schools said it would do pool testing -- randomly and anonymously testing 10 percent of students in various classes. If there were positive tests, those classes would be returned to virtual learning.

But the teachers union says the district is falling behind on the testing.

"All 137 schools should have been tested once by now. But as of yesterday, only 51 of 137 schools have had pool testing occur once," Amy Mizialko said Friday. She is the president of the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association.

The MPS superintendent told WISN-TV that it is true the district is behind.

"I will be the first to say that our pool testing is a tad behind due to contracting outside administrators to come in for testing for our schools," said MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posely. "And of the 66 schools we have tested, 93.9 percent of the pool test have come back negative."