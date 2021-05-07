Myanmar’s Karen insurgents burn another government outpost

BANGKOK (AP) — Guerrilla forces from Myanmar’s Karen ethnic minority say they burned down a government military outpost after capturing it without a fight when its garrison fled. The attack was conducted by the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union, the main political organization representing the Karen minority, whose homeland is in eastern Myanmar. The Karen and the Kachin in northern Myanmar are the two major ethnic armed organizations that have allied themselves with the movement opposing the ruling junta that took power in Myanmar after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.