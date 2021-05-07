NASA’s new chief big on climate, hedges on 2024 moon landing

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new administrator is big on tackling climate and diversifying the agency’s workforce. But he hedged during an interview Friday about whether the U.S. can put astronauts on the moon by 2024. Former Sen. Bill Nelson told The Associated Press that measuring the climate is a top issue. He also wants to diversify the NASA workforce so it better reflects America. As for landing astronauts on the moon, Nelson says the goal remains 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration. But he cautions space is hard and he needs more time to review the matter.