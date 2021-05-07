Overture Center presents virtual singalong for Mother’s Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Overture Center in Madison is hosting a virtual event Saturday morning that will celebrate the mother in your life, while also providing a way to settle the kids down for their afternoon nap.

The Overture is one of 40 organizations around the world that participate in the Lullaby Project, a global program run through Cernegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. It uses the creative process of songwriting to help new and expectant parents express their hopes and dreams for the future through music.

Alanna Medearis, the Overture's director of education and community engagement, says that they tailored the program to the local community by focusing on maternal health. Since 2019, they've partnered with Harambee Village.

"We work in partnership with community organizations to bring together local singer/songwriters and new and expecting parents to write individual lullabies for their babies," she said. "They're really kind of, creating a living legacy for their baby through music."

This year, the partnership was extended to the Madison Metropolitan School District's School Age Parent Program for students who are expecting a child.

Saturday's event will feature some new and familiar favorite lullabies, but there will also be speakers to discuss the importance of the program and how it has helped parents and their children.

"I think everybody will find something in it that they enjoy," said Medearis. We're really kind of focused around "Sunshine" as the theme for the event."

You can pre-register for the free event here. It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, and children are encouraged to dress up and play along with their own noisemakers!