DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Yvonne, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix, is waiting at the Dane County Humane Society for her forever home.

Volunteers say she is shy at first, but, with a little time, she becomes quite friendly and playful. Yvonne likes having her own space but sometimes that space could be in your lap!

If you'd like to meet Yvonne or the other animals as Dane County Humane Society, visit the adoption page on their website.