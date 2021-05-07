Pfizer expects to have booster vaccine in a few months

(WKOW) -- Pfizer could have data from a booster shot of the company's vaccine available in just a few months.

Studies have shown Pfizer's current two-dose shot is effective against existing variants, but the company wants to be ready for when its vaccine may not protect against a new variant.

"What is important is that you have a system, but you survey all variants and that you have readiness, that you will be able to develop the booster vaccine in very short period of time," said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

He said he thinks that process will happen in under 100 days, and that Pfizer will have a product ready to go.