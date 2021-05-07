RISE breaks ground on renovations that will expand mental health services

MADISON (WKOW) -- A non-profit that provides mental health resources to families, children, and young adults broke ground Friday on renovations that will help expand their services.

RISE Wisconsin is making additions to its building at 2120 Fordem Ave.

RISE’s renovated building will feature a community space and a kitchen that will help teach cooking skills to at-risk adolescents and young adults and could be used to prepare food for their groups and small fundraisers.

“We can feel the excitement building as we renovate our space,” RISE Executive Director Scott Strong said. “It will bring people from different programs together so they can inspire each other and increase the good things we bring to children and families when they most need them.”

RISE will move its operations at its Williamson Street location to the renovated Fordem Avenue location. Their lease ends at the end of the year.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the fall.

RISE serves more than 3,300 children, individuals and families every year.