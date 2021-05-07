Saban tapes message encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has taped a public service announcement encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated. The Alabama Department of Public Health says Saban and others, including former NBA star Charles Barkley, participated in the PSA. Saban says vaccinations are the way to make sure sports stadiums are filled and “loud again” this fall. The CDC says less than 25% of Alabamians have been fully vaccinated, which ranks last nationally. University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has said the school intends to allow 100% capacity next season for the defending national champions.