Starlink satellites surprise viewers in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- There was something in the sky Thursday night that caught the attention of people in Wisconsin.

Viewers sent in pictures and a number of people called our newsroom asking about a line of lights.

They were the most recent group of SpaceX Starlink satellites, which were launched earlier this week.

The project is supposed to provide broadband anywhere on Earth.

For people who saw the lights last night, it was a memorable sight.

The 60 satellites that were visible in the sky are part of a bigger project that will put about 2,500 of the devices in the sky.