State patrol: Crash involving pedestrian shuts down I-39 SB near US 151 in Madison

State patrol: Crash involving pedestrian shuts down I-39 SB near US 151 in MadisonUpdated
(UPDATE) -- According to state patrol, authorities are working a semi-truck versus pedestrian crash.
27 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and will continue to make updates to this web story as soon as we get more information
MADISON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of I-39 are shut down near the US 151 exit in Madison because of a crash, according to WisDOT.
Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News that the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. The closure is expected to last at least two hours, according to WisDOT.
State patrol says drivers should follow this detour:
"Southbound traffic will exit onto US 51. Then take US 51 south to WIS 30. Then take WIS 30 east back onto I-39/90."
Additional details were not shared by State Patrol dispatch.
This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News on-air and on the web for more information about this incident.