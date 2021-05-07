State patrol: Crash involving pedestrian shuts down I-39 SB near US 151 in Madison

(UPDATE) -- According to state patrol, authorities are working a semi-truck versus pedestrian crash.

27 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and will continue to make updates to this web story as soon as we get more information

MADISON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of I-39 are shut down near the US 151 exit in Madison because of a crash, according to WisDOT.

Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News that the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. The closure is expected to last at least two hours, according to WisDOT.

State patrol says drivers should follow this detour:

"Southbound traffic will exit onto US 51. Then take US 51 south to WIS 30. Then take WIS 30 east back onto I-39/90."

Additional details were not shared by State Patrol dispatch.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 is closed from US 51 in Windsor to US 151/E. Washington Ave due to a serious crash. Factor in extra time to detour from the interstate. pic.twitter.com/Hax6dcL1bC — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) May 7, 2021

This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News on-air and on the web for more information about this incident.