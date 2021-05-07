The Cap Times launches free, summer music series
MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerts and live music events are slowly starting to be rescheduled, but the shows are nowhere near what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cap Times is introducing "Cap Times Live," a virtual summer music series to support local artists.
Thanks to sponsors, the musicians will be paid, but you can watch for free.
"We wanted to develop a series that could bring music to people who still aren't quite comfortable with going to an outdoor concert or even indoor later this year," said Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek with The Cap Times. "In this way, we knew we could elevate the local artists. We can share their virtual tip jars. We can give them our audience who might be familiar with these artists, or who might not be, and we can hopefully get them some new fans in the Madison area."
The diverse lineup is as follows:
- May 11: Reggae group Natty Nation (register to watch here; tip here on Venmo or PayPal)
- July 13: Hip-hop and spoken word night with Rob Dz and Opal Ellyse (register to watch here; follow Rob Dz and Opal Ellyse on Instagram)
- September 14: Indie rock, garage pop band Proud Parents (register to watch here; tip here on Venmo)