‘This issue goes deeper than just the name on the wall:’ Sheriff Mahoney opposes high school name change

MADISON (WKOW) - Dane County's outgoing sheriff opposes the proposed name change to his alma mater and says James Madison Memorial High School has a diverse student body and a great reputation.



A Madison Metropolitan School District process continues to consider changing the name away from the country's fourth president, who was a slave owner.



"This issue goes deeper than just the name on the wall," Sheriff David Mahoney says.



Mahoney is a 1978 graduate of the school on the city's west side. Mahoney says he had few students of color as classmates. But Mahoney says the schools student body is now diverse and James Madison Memorial's reputation is sterling.



"I believe it's on the cutting edge of pubic education and inclusion and equity," Mahoney says.

Mahoney believes the school's name should live on.



"In 2021, if the name James Madison is the rub, I think we need to evaluate how we name the city of Madison," Mahoney adds.

But the student who propelled the idea of changing the school's name told us in 2017 it was a blow to students of color to glorify James Madison.

"That's like my history and my ancestors were slaves," Mya Berry said. "So I don't want a slave owner representing who I am in this modern day," she said.



Berry also felt even with an increase in the school's diversity over time, James Madison Memorial's students of color were marginalized.

Berry's push to change the name to potentially honor long-time Wisconsin black stateswoman Velma Phillips involved a petition drive garnering nearly two thousand signatures.

2005 school graduate Riley Karrigan also has a petition with approximately that many signatures. It supports changing the name to another white leader, former school principal Bruce Dahmen.

"In my opinion, Bruce Dahmen is the only name for Memorial because he was a monumental figure at the school for forty years," Karrigan says. "Thousands of students he impacted in positive ways over his career."

What began in 2017 continues, as a twelve person committee steers the process that will ultimately involve a committee recommendation to the Madison School Board, and the board will make a final decision. Until the end of the month, the public can comment on proposed names, including retaining James Madison Memorial High School.

Several Madison schools have changed their names in recent years, but that's not included the city's four high schools.



The process of commenting on the proposed names for James Madison Memorial High School can be found here.