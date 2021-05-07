Two area teachers named Wisconsin Teachers of the Year

VERONA (WKOW) -- Longtime Verona English and composition teacher Kabby Hong was named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Friday; joining Anna Miller, speech and language pathologist for Harmony Elementary School in Milton.

For more of our education coverage, click here.

According to a news release from Verona school district spokesperson Raechelle Belli, state superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the award during a Zoom call with the four honorees.

“Mr. Hong is very deserving of this recognition. He challenges his students to meet rigorous expectations which results in significant growth. Students report that they are better prepared for the academic challenges of post-secondary education having had him as a teacher,” Verona Area High School principal Pamela Hammen said in the release.

Hong teaches ninth-grade English and AP language and composition. He also received a Herb Kohl Fellowship in February, presented to teachers who "inspire a love of learning in their students."

Miller received glowing reviews from district staff, with Milton superintendent Rich Dahman calling her an "outstanding educator."

"She continually does whatever is needed to creatively and positively make a significant impact on the lives of Milton students,” Dahman said in a news release.

Miller's students at Harmony Elementary declared May 10 "I Love Ms. Miller Day" in her honor. Students will wear school colors in celebration.