UPDATE: All lanes of I-39 back open after deadly crash near US 151

UPDATE: All lanes of I-39 back open after deadly crash near US 151Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of the interstate near the crash have been cleared.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie man is dead after he was hit by a semi on I-39 SB early Friday morning.
Just before 4 a.m., Wisconsin State Patrol says troopers were notified of an injury crash on I/39/90/94 just north of the interchange with US 151. When troopers arrived, they found the 42-year-old man dead.
State patrol investigators say the man was walking in the southbound lanes "for an unknown reason," when he was hit by a passing semi truck.
The semi driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
All southbound lanes of I-39 remain closed near US 151 as authorities continue their investigation.
******
(UPDATE) -- According to state patrol, authorities are working a semi-truck versus pedestrian crash.
27 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and will continue to make updates to this web story as soon as we get more information
MADISON (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes of I-39 are shut down near the US 151 exit in Madison because of a crash, according to WisDOT.
Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News that the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. The closure is expected to last at least two hours, according to WisDOT.
State patrol says drivers should follow this detour:
"Southbound traffic will exit onto US 51. Then take US 51 south to WIS 30. Then take WIS 30 east back onto I-39/90."
Additional details were not shared by State Patrol dispatch.
This is a developing story. Stick with 27 News on-air and on the web for more information about this incident.