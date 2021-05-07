US allows diplomats, embassy families to leave Nepal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is allowing non-essential diplomats and the families of all American staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu to leave Nepal due a surge in coronavirus cases. The department is also advising Americans to reconsider any plans they may have to visit the Himalayan country and is collecting information from those already there who may wish to leave. That step suggests the embassy may organize charter flights out of the country. Nepal borders India, which is seeing a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases, and doctors in Nepal have warned of a major crisis as daily cases hit record highs.